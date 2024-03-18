House Owner Arrested For Murder Of 22-year-old Girl (tenant) Over Utility Bills
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Police apprehended house owner allegedly involved in the murder of his 22-year-old tenant in the jurisdiction of Pirwahi police station here on Monday.
In a shocking incident, it was uncovered that the owner, Abdul Wahid, was responsible for the heinous crime. According to police spokesman, a heated dispute over utility bills escalated, resulting in Wahid fatally stabbing the victim, Hafiza, with a pair of scissors.
Following a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Pirwadhi Police promptly initiated an investigation into the incident.
After investigation of all possible angles, police successfully apprehended Abdul Wahid, the accused murderer.
SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem, affirmed that concrete evidence would be presented to in court and will be punished. SP Rawal commended the efforts of SDPO City and Pirwadha Police for their dedication in solving the blind murder and apprehending the perpetrator.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani reiterated the importance of upholding the law, affirming that no matter the severity of the crime, perpetrators cannot evade justice.
