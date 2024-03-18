Open Menu

House Owner Arrested For Murder Of 22-year-old Girl (tenant) Over Utility Bills

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM

House owner arrested for murder of 22-year-old girl (tenant) over Utility Bills

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Police apprehended house owner allegedly involved in the murder of his 22-year-old tenant in the jurisdiction of Pirwahi police station here on Monday.

In a shocking incident, it was uncovered that the owner, Abdul Wahid, was responsible for the heinous crime. According to police spokesman, a heated dispute over utility bills escalated, resulting in Wahid fatally stabbing the victim, Hafiza, with a pair of scissors.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Pirwadhi Police promptly initiated an investigation into the incident.

After investigation of all possible angles, police successfully apprehended Abdul Wahid, the accused murderer.

SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem, affirmed that concrete evidence would be presented to in court and will be punished. SP Rawal commended the efforts of SDPO City and Pirwadha Police for their dedication in solving the blind murder and apprehending the perpetrator.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani reiterated the importance of upholding the law, affirming that no matter the severity of the crime, perpetrators cannot evade justice.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station All Court

Recent Stories

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

6 minutes ago
 FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepe ..

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties

23 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

24 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

57 minutes ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

2 hours ago
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

3 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

4 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

6 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan