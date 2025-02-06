(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has provided a house worth Rs. 13.5 million to the family of a martyred constable, Inzamam-ul-Haq, of Sialkot police, who had sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that the family of the martyr was provided with a house of their choice in a private housing society in Sialkot. Inzamam-ul-Haq was martyred in 2023 during a raid on criminals' hideout. The family members of martyred constable include his parents and a brother.