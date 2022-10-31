House robbed at gun point, woman tortured

Unidentified armed robbers looted cash and jewellery from the house of local farmer and torture a woman for putting resistance on Monday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed robbers looted cash and jewellery from the house of local farmer and torture a woman for putting resistance on Monday.

According to police sources, unidentified armed robbers entered into the house of Amjad Rafique resident of Danewal Town in premises of Danewal police station.

The outlaws held the family hostage at gun point and looted gold ornaments and cash Rs 150,000 from the house. They also tortured the wife of Amjad Rafique when she tried to resist the robbery bid and managed to escape safely from the scene.

The locals staged protest demonstration and demanded of District Police Officer Vehari for stern action to control rising incidents of dacoity and robbery in the district.

However, the police have started the investigations into the incident.