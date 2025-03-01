Open Menu

House Robbed At Gunpoint, Family Tortured

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Six armed outlaws looted cash and valuables at gunpoint from the house of a citizen in premises of Rangpur police station.

According to police sources, Ghulam Yasin, a resident of Chak 6/4 Jawana Bangla, was sleeping in the house along with his other family members. He reported police that six armed outlaws entered the house and held the family members hostage at gunpoint.

The criminals tortured Ghulam Yasin and the women of the house and took away cash Rs.

800,000, three mobile phones and a motorcycle from the house.

Taking action on the emergency call, the concerned police reached the spot and started and started the investigations into the incident.

However, the victim Ghulam Yasin along with locals captured Imran alias Mana and handed over to police. He alleged that the accused Mana was one of the criminals who robbed his house.

Further investigations were underway, police sources added.

