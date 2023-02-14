House robbed in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Two masked men armed with different weapons looted a house near Fatima Town area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Tuesday.

Asif Shahzad has reported to police that his sister and niece were present at their house when two masked men entered in the house by scaling the wall and made them hostage on gun point.

Later they searched the house and fled with looted booty.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.