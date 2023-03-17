House robbed of items valuing Rs 2.7 mln in Fatehjang

Two armed bandits posing themselves as cops looted a house in Sadkal village in the limits of Fatehjang Police station in the early hours of Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Two armed bandits posing themselves as cops looted a house in Sadkal village in the limits of Fatehjang Police station in the early hours of Friday.

Jasim Khan reported to police that he along with his brother and other family members was sleeping in his house when two armed men entered the house by scaling the wall.

They made hostage all the family at gunpoint and searched the house posing as cops and took away their cash, gold ornaments, cell phones, one Kalashnikov and a pistol valuing Rs 2.70 million.

Fatehjang Police registered a case and launched further investigation.