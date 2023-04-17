UrduPoint.com

House Robbery Case Solved, Three Held In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 09:04 PM

House robbery case solved, three held in Multan

Police have solved a house robbery case within 24 hours and arrested three outlaws besides recovered looted valuables here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have solved a house robbery case within 24 hours and arrested three outlaws besides recovered looted valuables here on Monday.

According to police sources, Asghar Jameel Siddique resident of Chah Boharwala reported to police that two unidentified armed robbers entered the house on Monday early morning and held servant Shah Maseeh hostage at gunpoint. The criminals took away three tola gold ornaments and cash Rs 490,000 from the house and fled away.

The police registered case number 285/23 against unknown outlaws under section 392 and started investigations into the incident.

The police interrogated the servant Shan Maseeh over suspicion who confessed that he, accompanied by his brother Shaal Maseeh and cousin Tariq Maseeh looted the house and informed the owner of the house that the house was robbed by armed outlaws.

Looted valuables have been recovered from the criminals while further investigations were underway from them, police sources added.

