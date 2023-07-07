House robbery traced, two thieves held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Bohar Gate police Multan has traced a house robbery case and arrested two thieves besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession here on Friday.

According to police sources, Safia Bibi resident of Tipu Sultan Colony in premises of Bohar Gate police station reported that she away from home for some time but when returned on June 09, found locks of the house broken. She alleged that her relative Zain Ali along with his accomplices stole foreign Currency worth Rs 9.8 million and gold ornaments from the house.

The police registered the case number 228/23 against the criminals and started the investigations.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantonment Division Hassan Raza Khakhi to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested accused Zain Ali and Rohail and recovered stolen valuables and a car from their possession. Further investigations were underway, police added.

Meanwhile, the Bohar Gate police have also apprehended three proclaimed offenders Tanveer, Omer Farooq and Abdul Rehman.

Police said that the POs were wanted in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.