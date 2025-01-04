Open Menu

House Servant Killed Due To Alleged Violence In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

House servant killed due to alleged violence in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A boy working as a house servant in Lahore’s Ghalib Market area was killed due to alleged violence. 

According to a private news channel and police, the victim, identified as Sunni, worked at the residence of Sajid, a citizen of Main Market.

According to police, the child’s body bore signs of violence, including injuries to sensitive areas. 

Two suspects have been arrested, and a case has been registered on the statement of the victim's father at the Ghalib Market police station.

