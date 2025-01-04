House servant killed due to alleged violence in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A boy working as a house servant in Lahore’s Ghalib Market area was killed due to alleged violence.

According to a private news channel and police, the victim, identified as Sunni, worked at the residence of Sajid, a citizen of Main Market.

According to police, the child’s body bore signs of violence, including injuries to sensitive areas.

Two suspects have been arrested, and a case has been registered on the statement of the victim's father at the Ghalib Market police station.