House Servant Killed Due To Alleged Violence In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A boy working as a house servant in Lahore’s Ghalib Market area was killed due to alleged violence.
According to a private news channel and police, the victim, identified as Sunni, worked at the residence of Sajid, a citizen of Main Market.
According to police, the child’s body bore signs of violence, including injuries to sensitive areas.
Two suspects have been arrested, and a case has been registered on the statement of the victim's father at the Ghalib Market police station.
