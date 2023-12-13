Open Menu

House Servant, Tenant Registration Campaign Gains Momentum In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 08:01 PM

The "Knock the Door" campaign by Islamabad Capital Police is currently in full swing, aiming to facilitate the registration of house servants and tenants in the federal capital.

Police teams are actively patrolling the streets and engaging in door-to-door visits to ensure the registration of both domestic workers and tenants while also addressing citizens' concerns.

According to a police spokesperson, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has successfully compiled data on 236 house servants from 553 houses within the jurisdiction of the Secretariat Police Station in the last 24 hours.

The Primary objective of this initiative is to proactively prevent untoward incidents and maintain law and order in the federal capital. Registering tenants and domestic workers not only enables close monitoring of individuals but also acts as a deterrent against those engaged in suspicious activities.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate by verifying the identity of individuals, especially when someone in plain clothes visits their residence for data collection purposes. This precautionary measure is crucial to ensure the legitimacy of the registration process.

Highlighting the importance of the campaign, the spokesperson emphasized that unregistered employees and tenants may pose a security risk, potentially leading to serious incidents such as theft and robbery. The Islamabad Capital Police is committed to leveraging all available resources to create a secure environment for the citizens of the federal capital, reinforcing their dedication to public safety and crime prevention.

