House, shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The precious material in a house and a shop was reduced to ashes in different incidents.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that fire erupted in a house situated at Bansanwali Street and in a furniture shop situated at Sammundri Road due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, the fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and broughtthe fire under control in both incidents. However, no loss of life was reported in theseincidents.