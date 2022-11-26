UrduPoint.com

House, Shop Gutted

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

House, shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The precious material in a house and a shop was reduced to ashes in different incidents.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that fire erupted in a house situated at Bansanwali Street and in a furniture shop situated at Sammundri Road due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, the fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and broughtthe fire under control in both incidents. However, no loss of life was reported in theseincidents.

Related Topics

Fire Road

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

1 hour ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral ..

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b

4 hours ago
 Committee formed to prepare road map for interest- ..

Committee formed to prepare road map for interest-free banking system: Dar

5 hours ago
 Mobile users won't be able to download Google pla ..

Mobile users won't be able to download Google playstore in Pakistan from Dec 1

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.