Household Items Gutted, Girl Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Precious items in a house were reduced to ashes while a young girl received serious burn injuries during a fire incident in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that fire erupted in a house situated in Nigahbanpur Iqba Park on Jhumra Road due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious items of the house.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. Due to fire incident, a young girl namely Hina (23) daughter of Aslam received burn injuries and started feeling dilapidated condition due to suffocation owing to smoke.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital after providing her first aid, he added.

