Household items gutted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Household items were reduced to ashes when a house caught fire in the area of Sargodha police station here Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that fire erupted in the house of a citizen, Nauman, situated at Chak 7/J-B due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious household items in the house.

On receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.