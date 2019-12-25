UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Household Items Gutted In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:46 PM

Household items gutted in Faisalabad

Household items were reduced to ashes when a house caught fire in the area of Sargodha Road police station here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Household items were reduced to ashes when a house caught fire in the area of Sargodha Road police station here Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that fire erupted in the house of a citizen, Nauman, situated at Chak 7/J-B due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious household items in the house.

On receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Road Sargodha Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

2020 to bring ease for common man: Aslam Iqbal

28 seconds ago

Three More Soyuz Rockets Delivered to Vostochny Sp ..

30 seconds ago

Georgia Wants Own 'Normandy Format' Talks to Speak ..

32 seconds ago

Chief of Army Staff pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam

12 minutes ago

CDA starts operation against building and zoning r ..

13 minutes ago

One Officer Killed After Militants Attack Police C ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.