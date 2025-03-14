Housemaid Arrested For Stealing Gold Ornaments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Morgah Police on Friday arrested a housemaid for stealing gold ornaments from a house.
The jewellery including a necklace set, two bracelets, two earrings and a ring, worth thousands of rupees was also recovered from accused Hina, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The Morgah Police had registered a case of the theft of jewellery on the complaint of house owner, investigated from all angles and arrested the accused who confessed committing the theft.
