Open Menu

Housemaid Arrested For Stealing Gold Ornaments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Housemaid arrested for stealing gold ornaments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Morgah Police on Friday arrested a housemaid for stealing gold ornaments from a house.

The jewellery including a necklace set, two bracelets, two earrings and a ring, worth thousands of rupees was also recovered from accused Hina, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The Morgah Police had registered a case of the theft of jewellery on the complaint of house owner, investigated from all angles and arrested the accused who confessed committing the theft.

Recent Stories

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

22 minutes ago
 Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

22 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

37 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

52 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gather ..

UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..

2 hours ago
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Gal ..

Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

3 hours ago
 Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

4 hours ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan