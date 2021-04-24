Housemaid arrested for theft charges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a maid involved in house robbery and recovered cash Rs 5,85,000, gold ornaments , 01 laptop and other household items from her possession, informed police spokesman.

Rawat police arrested accused Mashal Azad and a case has been registered against her on the complaint of Abdul Rehman, a resident of a private housing society.

During preliminary investigation, the house maid revealed to commit the crime in the absence of the family members.

Police said that Mashal was arrested with the help of modern technology.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police team and directed to arrest the facilitators in house robbery adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements.