Housemaid Arrested, Stolen Cash Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Housemaid arrested, stolen cash recovered

Islamabad Shalimar police station on Wednesday arrested a housemaid involved in house burglary and recovered stolen cash from her possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Shalimar police station on Wednesday arrested a housemaid involved in house burglary and recovered stolen cash from her possession.

According to police, a case was registered at Shalimar police station regarding a burglary incident in its jurisdiction.

After lodging the case, a team of Shalimar police station utilized both technical and human resources and apprehended Anam Shehzadi, a housemaid involved in burglary activity.

Subsequently, the police team recovered stolen cash from her possession.

A case has been registered against the arrested individual, and further investigations are currently underway.

