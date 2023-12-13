Housemaid Arrested, Stolen Cash Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Shalimar police station on Wednesday arrested a housemaid involved in house burglary and recovered stolen cash from her possession.
According to police, a case was registered at Shalimar police station regarding a burglary incident in its jurisdiction.
After lodging the case, a team of Shalimar police station utilized both technical and human resources and apprehended Anam Shehzadi, a housemaid involved in burglary activity.
Subsequently, the police team recovered stolen cash from her possession.
A case has been registered against the arrested individual, and further investigations are currently underway.