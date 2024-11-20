Housemaid, Nephew Arrested For Jewellery Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Morgah Police have arrested a housemaid and her nephew for stealing jewellery from the house of her owner and recovered its sale proceeds of Rs 3.4 million from them.
Accused Mansab Mai had stolen jewellery from the house, which was sold by her nephew Abdul Waheed, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Naseerabad Police nabbed an accused Abbas for killing Shahi Gul over a business dispute and also recovered the weapon used in the murder.
One of his accomplices was already in custody while the police were conducting raids to arrest the rest, the spokesman said.
The Naseerabad Police had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the deceased's brother, he added.
Recent Stories
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six Khwarij terrorists killed, 12 soldiers embrace martyrdom in MaliKhel’s Check Post suicide blas ..11 seconds ago
-
Digital agricultural survey to begin in Hyderabad district from December 219 seconds ago
-
Science exhibition held at Government Sadiq Faqir Boys Degree College22 seconds ago
-
Faiz death anniversary observed20 minutes ago
-
DISCOs suffers Rs 591 bln loss in FY 2023-2420 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat Foundation organize Book Competition on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)20 minutes ago
-
Two-days book Mela holds in Girls college Larkana.20 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap20 minutes ago
-
KP judicial academy holds workshop on gender-responsive human resource management30 minutes ago
-
Shaza urges TikTok to use its platform for educational purposes30 minutes ago
-
Madrasa escapee reunited with family31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on Mali Khel check post Bannu40 minutes ago