Housemaid, Nephew Arrested For Jewellery Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Morgah Police have arrested a housemaid and her nephew for stealing jewellery from the house of her owner and recovered its sale proceeds of Rs 3.4 million from them.

Accused Mansab Mai had stolen jewellery from the house, which was sold by her nephew Abdul Waheed, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Naseerabad Police nabbed an accused Abbas for killing Shahi Gul over a business dispute and also recovered the weapon used in the murder.

One of his accomplices was already in custody while the police were conducting raids to arrest the rest, the spokesman said.

The Naseerabad Police had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the deceased's brother, he added.

