Houses, orchards destroyed as heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Heavy rains, windstorms, and hailstorms have caused widespread destruction in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), severely damaging houses, fruit orchards and crops across the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, several areas of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, witnessed intense rainfall on Friday evening. In many parts of Shopian district, fruit orchards suffered extensive damage due to a heavy hailstorm.

A severe windstorm, accompanied by thundering hailstorms and heavy rain, wreaked havoc in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district, where over 100 homes were destroyed and some school buildings sustained roof damage.

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory, warning of heavy rainfall, snowfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across the occupied territory from April 18 to April 20.

A special alert has been issued for higher reaches of IIOJK, particularly the Pir Panjal range, covering areas such as Islamabad-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shopian, Peer Ki Gali, Sonamarg, Zojila, Bandipora, Razdan Pass, Gulmarg, and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass.

The advisory also warns of potential landslides, mudslides, rockfalls, and rising water levels in rivers and streams. There is a significant risk of water-logging in low-lying areas.

Farmers have been advised to suspend all agricultural activities from April 18 until the afternoon of April 21.