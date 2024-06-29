Open Menu

House’s Sanctity Must Be Protected : PA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

House’s sanctity must be protected : PA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan has emphasized that the sanctity of the house must be protected in any case and urged each member to play their proactive part in this regard.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he stressed the importance of adhering to democratic traditions and attributed the degradation of the house to its members. He criticized the opposition for creating chaos during the Chief Minister's speech, calling it intolerable. He asserted that all MPAs must uphold the house's dignity and protest in a civilized manner.

As the custodian of the house, the speaker asserted his responsibility to maintain decorum and ensure the assembly's proceedings align with Constitutional guidelines. He reaffirmed that while members are free to speak in their mother tongues, abusive language would not be tolerated.

Promising to maintain order, he questioned how legislative business could proceed amid such misconduct, remarking that the assembly is neither a public gathering venue nor a protest container. He vowed to protect the Punjab Assembly's honor, citing his constitutional oath.

Malik Ahmad Khan announced that the tolerance for the opposition's actions had reached its limit, leading to the formation of an ethics committee. This committee will review the language used by members of the opposition and provide appropriate responses. He revealed that several opposition members had been barred from participating in house proceedings for using appropriate and unethical language.

Despite efforts to foster a culture of dialogue, he expressed regret over the opposition's response and emphasized his commitment to fairness, ensuring no excesses are committed against anyone.

