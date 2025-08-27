Houses without walls: Buner’s flood victims wait in hope

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) As last monsoon winds begin to sweep through the scenic hills of Buner, there is an eerie stillness in the air broken only by the rustle of makeshift tarpaulin shelters and the murmur of worried families looking for KP Govt assistance.

The monsoon floods of August 15 left a trail of devastation in their wake, and weeks later, thousands of victims are still waiting for help they say is taking too long to arrive.

For Muhammad Rehman, a daily wage laborer from Pir Baba, the nightmare has not ended. His modest five-marla home was reduced to rubble by the raging flash floods. Now, he, his wife, and three children live under a plastic sheet donated by a charity organization.

“It’s getting colder every night,” he told APP as his eyes scanning the grey sky, “Winter is coming. I need at least Rs 2 million to rebuild my house, but I haven’t received a single rupee from the KP government yet.”

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had earlier promised swift disbursement of financial aid to flood victims. But many, like Rehman, say the reality on the ground tells a different story.

“We go to the district administration’s office every other day, but they just ask us to come back next week,” says Ramzan, another affected resident. “We don’t want promises anymore. We need help now.”

In the villages of Daggar, floodwater did more than destroy homes but they swept away livelihoods.

“Our crops are gone, our animals are dead,” says Ali Khan, standing outside a collapsed grain store. “The ministers came, took pictures, and left. The tents they provided barely withstand the wind."

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, insists that the government is moving swiftly. “On the instructions of the Chief Minister, compensation payments are ongoing,” he said in a recent statement. “We have distributed Rs 664 million among families of 332 deceased, including Rs 342 million in Buner alone. Payments for damaged homes have also begun.”

According to official figures, cheques worth Rs 58 million have been issued to owners of fully destroyed homes, while Rs 14.

5 million went to those with partial damage. The provincial government also claims to have distributed Rs 15,000 in food assistance per family via a digital app.

But on the ground, many say they’ve seen none of it.

“There are lists, signatures, stamps but no money,” says a visibly frustrated Rehman. “I don’t know if it’s the system or the will that’s broken.”

In a recent video conference, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur ordered officials to speed up relief and compensation efforts. He instructed the Finance Department to immediately release Rs 5 billion to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for disbursement and rehabilitation.

“We cannot let bureaucracy delay relief,” he said. “Families must receive their due compensation before winter tightens its grip. Children of deceased persons without CNICs must also be included in the process.”

The Chief Minister also approved a Rs 100,000 payment per household for post-flood cleanup and promised compensation for shopkeepers once damage assessments are finalized. He stressed transparency and warned that delays would not be tolerated.

According to official data 406 people lost their lives while compensation has been paid to 332 families. Similarly, 598 homes were fully destroyed; 2,971 were partially damaged besides 526 link roads, 106 bridges, 326 schools, and 38 health centers suffered damage.

Yet only 43 households have received payments for damaged homes so far.

“This is not just about money,” says Ali Khan. “It’s about dignity. It’s about not having to sleep under the open sky with your children when you used to have a home.”

As temperatures drop, urgency rises in Buner and Swat. The people of Buner are not asking for luxuries. They want roofs over their heads, warm blankets, food for their children and a government that does more than make announcements.

Until then, Rehman will continue to rebuild what little he can with borrowed bricks and fading hope.

“We’re not beggars,” he says quietly, “We’re citizens. We’ve lost everything. At least don’t let us lose our faith in the system.”

