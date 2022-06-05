Housewife electrocuted in a mishap

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :A home working woman dies after receiving electric shocks in Rajanpur city Allah Wala Chowk under the jurisdiction of City Police on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Najma Bibi w/o Allah Yar of forty one years old was washing the clothes in electric washing machine at his home, when all of a sudden she received several electric shocks from washing machine earthy wire.

Resultantly, she died on the spot after receiving severe shocks. She was the mother of five children.