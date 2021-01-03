Housing Basic amenities to be ensure to every one, says Dr. Amjad Ali

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali, referring to the ongoing development schemes in the constituency,Sunday said that they would provide basic amenities like electricity, gas, roads and clean water to every house and every settlement.

He said that the present government was meeting the targets of providing basic necessities of life to every household and every neighborhood including launching mega projects in the province.

The Minister for Housing expressed these views on the occasion of inauguration of power scheme in village Rangeela, Tehsil Barikot, Swat.

On the occasion of the inauguration,the residents and elders of the deprived areas visited Rangeela Kelly, the village of Wazir Housing.

He also approved 12 poles and 100 KV transformer for the village. The people of the areas and their elders thanked the Dr. Amjad Ali for providing due facilities.

On the occasion,Housing Minister Dr. Amjad Ali urged the negative politicians to be vigilant and said that the people could not hide the stories of corruption. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, improvements were being seen in all sectors which clearly reflected the fact that the country was moving towards development and prosperity.