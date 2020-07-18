Housing colony in Hazro to be inaugurated on July 19

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday will inaugurate housing colony having 658 plots for low income people of the area in Hazro

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday will inaugurate housing colony having 658 plots for low income people of the area in Hazro.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Bokhari and Spokesperson PTI Punjab, Qazi Ahmad Akbar are expected to present on the occasion .

The development work of the colony having an area of 400 kanal has been completed at the cost of Rs 37.972 million . The colony has 90 plots of 10 marla each , 64 plots of 7 marla each , 189 plots of 5 marla each and 400 plots of 3 marla each. The plots will be given to the people through ballot and on merit.