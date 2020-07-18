UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Housing Colony In Hazro To Be Inaugurated On July 19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:43 PM

Housing colony in Hazro to be inaugurated on July 19

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday will inaugurate housing colony having 658 plots for low income people of the area in Hazro

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday will inaugurate housing colony having 658 plots for low income people of the area in Hazro.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Bokhari and Spokesperson PTI Punjab, Qazi Ahmad Akbar are expected to present on the occasion .

The development work of the colony having an area of 400 kanal has been completed at the cost of Rs 37.972 million . The colony has 90 plots of 10 marla each , 64 plots of 7 marla each , 189 plots of 5 marla each and 400 plots of 3 marla each. The plots will be given to the people through ballot and on merit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Hazro Sunday Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

13 minutes ago

Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank a ..

33 minutes ago

DRAP approves 7 per cent increase in prices of ess ..

47 minutes ago

Rangers recovers huge quantity of prohibited items ..

3 minutes ago

Red Bull play 'joker' to adjust cars ahead of Hung ..

3 minutes ago

Trump clashes with Fox interviewer over Biden poli ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.