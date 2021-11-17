Housing colony sealed in kasur

District Council Chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan sealed an illegal housing society here on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :District Council Chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan sealed an illegal housing society here on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Sikandar Hayat said that 10,800 kanal land was owned by district council Kasur and according to the Lahore High Court orders, establishing a housing society was illegal.

He alleged that the owner of the Bismillah housing society obtained NOC with the connivance of corrupt mafia.

He warned that no one would be allowed to establish housing society in the limits of district council Kasur.