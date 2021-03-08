Housing department starts loan facility to low income families : Dr, Amjad Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister, Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday said that the present government is taking practical steps for the availability of reasonable housing facilities to poor and low income families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister, Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday said that the present government is taking practical steps for the availability of reasonable housing facilities to poor and low income families.

He said that provincial departments are ensuring faster service delivery for the better public interest. Moreover, as per commitments, the government is bringing transparency in its affairs and making the availability of services easier for the people.

He expressed these views on the occasion of giving allotment letters to eight allottees of Hangu Township in Regional Facilitation Center Mingora Swat on Monday.

Apart from Director General PHA Nadir Khan Rana, Manager Regional Facilitation Center Swat Karamat Ali and PHA officers Niaz Ali Khan and Amanul Haq were also present on the occasion.

Regional Facilitation Centers have been set up by provincial Housing Department in Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad and Swat to facilitate the people to avail the benefits of finance, bank home finance facility, plots allotment, plot transfer and cancellation etc.

The Minister said that the said facilities would not only expedite the work of the centers but would also help in the timely progress of the ongoing development projects.

He said that allotment letters of plots purchased in Hangu Township would also be issued to the residents of Abbottabad and Kohat this month.

Dr. Amjad congratulated the allottees of Hangu Township at the Regional Facilitation Center, Swat for receiving the allotment letters in their own district and said that the Housing Department has also launched a bank home finance facility for the homeless, poor and middle income people. "People can get loans on easy terms and suitable installments for construction work including purchase of plots", he said.