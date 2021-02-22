Housing Dept directed for strict monitoring of uplift schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday directed Housing Department for strict monitoring of all development schemes and their timely completion.

He was talking to the newly posted Director General (DG) Housing here in office. Beside, progress on ongoing housing schemes in different areas of the province and the offer of investment by Richmond Corporation of Overseas Pakistan in Britain also came under discussion in the meeting.

The importance and need of Regional Facilitation Centre, responsibilities of the administrative and other officers of the Housing Department, ensuring plantation in ongoing schemes under PM's billion Tree Afforestation Project and avoiding housing societies on agriculture land were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that housing sector play crucial role in the socio-economic uplift of the country as more than 50 industries are dependent on it directly or indirectly.

He said that many housing schemes have been initiated under the 'Pakistan Housing Scheme' vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of houses to poor families. He said that both local and foreign investors are anxious in making large-scale investment in housing sector.