UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Housing Dept Directed For Strict Monitoring Of Uplift Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Housing Dept directed for strict monitoring of uplift schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday directed Housing Department for strict monitoring of all development schemes and their timely completion.

He was talking to the newly posted Director General (DG) Housing here in office. Beside, progress on ongoing housing schemes in different areas of the province and the offer of investment by Richmond Corporation of Overseas Pakistan in Britain also came under discussion in the meeting.

The importance and need of Regional Facilitation Centre, responsibilities of the administrative and other officers of the Housing Department, ensuring plantation in ongoing schemes under PM's billion Tree Afforestation Project and avoiding housing societies on agriculture land were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that housing sector play crucial role in the socio-economic uplift of the country as more than 50 industries are dependent on it directly or indirectly.

He said that many housing schemes have been initiated under the 'Pakistan Housing Scheme' vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of houses to poor families. He said that both local and foreign investors are anxious in making large-scale investment in housing sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Agriculture Richmond Progress Amjad Ali All Billion Housing

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

3 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

8 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

12 minutes ago

OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commi ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.