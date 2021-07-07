UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Housing Dept Southern Punjab Gets Functional

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:52 PM

Housing dept Southern Punjab gets functional

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chatha said that housing department of Southern Punjab got completely functional.

Addressing a ceremony arranged here on Wednesday, he asked employees to play vital role for progress of the department.

Terming workers asset of the organization, he said he would continue hard working shoulder to shoulder with them (employees) for uplifting the department.

The Secretary said monitoring of on-going development projects in the region was being made on regular basis. He hinted at initiating new development projects as well in upcoming days.

He directed the staff to expedite work on on-going schemes so that they could be accomplished in stipulated time frame. Deputy Secretary Admin, Deputy Secretary Technical among large number of department's officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Progress Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surge ..

25 minutes ago

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

55 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

1 hour ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.