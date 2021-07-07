Housing dept Southern Punjab gets functional

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chatha said that housing department of Southern Punjab got completely functional.

Addressing a ceremony arranged here on Wednesday, he asked employees to play vital role for progress of the department.

Terming workers asset of the organization, he said he would continue hard working shoulder to shoulder with them (employees) for uplifting the department.

The Secretary said monitoring of on-going development projects in the region was being made on regular basis. He hinted at initiating new development projects as well in upcoming days.

He directed the staff to expedite work on on-going schemes so that they could be accomplished in stipulated time frame. Deputy Secretary Admin, Deputy Secretary Technical among large number of department's officers were also present on the occasion.