Housing Dept Suspends Two Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Punjab housing department suspended SDO Toba Tek Singh Qamar Niaz for incompetence
and negligene, and SDO Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority Mir Shafqat for negligence
and corruption.
According to the department’s spokesperson, cases against the officers will be referred to the Internal Accountability board.
