Housing dept suspends two officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Punjab housing department suspended SDO Toba Tek Singh Qamar Niaz for incompetence

and negligene, and SDO Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority Mir Shafqat for negligence

and corruption.

According to the department’s spokesperson, cases against the officers will be referred to the Internal Accountability board.