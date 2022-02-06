UrduPoint.com

Housing Facilities To Pak Based Homeless Kashmiri Refugees Soon: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Housing facilities to Pak based homeless Kashmiri refugees soon: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) : , Feb 06 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said his government will use all its resources to provide basic amenities of life in the residential colonies as well as the provision of housing facilities to the shelterless refugees residing in Pakistan.

He was addressing a high level meeting to discuss the issues of Kashmir refugees living in Pakistan in the State metropolis on Sunday.

It was decided in the meeting that the issues of refugees would be brought before the Federal and provincial governments and would take practical steps to resolve the issues of residential colonies of refugees immediately.

Talking to the representatives of the refugees, the AJK Prime Minister said that the refugees are a part of our body and they will not be disappointed. He said that in order to solve their long standing problems, he would personally meet the top federal and provincial officials and make concrete progress on the issues.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is well aware of the problems of Kashmir refugees and is taking practical steps to solve their problems. The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has approved a mega project on the proposal of Azad Kashmir government and the foundation stone of this project will be laid soon. Under this project, houses will be constructed for 1300 refugee families.

Local Government Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, Finance Minister Abdul Majid, Forest Minister Akmal Sargala, Advisor to the Government Chaudhry Maqbool, Adviser to the Government Akbar Ibrahim, Special Assistant Hafiz Hamid Raza, Member Legislative Assembly Dewan Mohi-ud-Din and Member Assembly Asim Butt. Local Government Minister Khawaja Farooq were also present on the occasion.

