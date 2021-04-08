UrduPoint.com
Housing Minister Briefs PM About Progress Of Ongoing Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:38 PM

Housing Minister briefs PM about progress of ongoing projects

Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and apprised him of the progress on the Ministry's ongoing projectsThe country's political situation was also discussed in the meeting.

