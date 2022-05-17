Housing Minister Condemns Karachi Bolton Market's Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Tuesday condemned the blast near Bolton Market, Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road, Karachi.
He, in a condolence message, grieved over the loss of precious lives in the blast.
Abdul Wasay expressed sympathies to the family of the woman killed in the blast and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.