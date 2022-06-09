UrduPoint.com

Housing Minister Condoles Death Of Dr Amir Liaquat

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Housing minister condoles death of Dr Amir Liaquat

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey on Thursday condoled the death of Member National Assembly Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family, the minister expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of late MNA and paid rich tribute to his political and social services.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

