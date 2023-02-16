Housing minister directs to stop operation against illegal structures in govt residencies

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Thursday directed to immediately cease the ongoing anti-encroachment operation against the illegally constructed structures in federal government residencies

The minister gave the directives in a meeting with the representatives of government residencies allottees of Islamabad, on the recommendations of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works, due to the current economic circumstances of the country.

ex-federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, and Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani also attended the meeting.

While talking to the representatives, Maulana Abdul Wasay said he was fully aware of the problems and inconveniences residents face because of the encroachments and vowed to do everything in his ambit to resolve them.

However, the situation is not suitable for an anti-encroachment drive as it will further suppress the already crushed public.

He further said that although extra construction inside the courtyard/rooftops is disturbing the original map of the building, compromising the beauty of the planned city, and causing inconvenience to the public, an anti-encroachment operation in these circumstances is not recommended and it will make a huge loss to the residents.

He further stated that in order to provide modern residential facilities to the federal government employees, a new strategy for high-rise buildings is under consideration and a summary has already been sent to the Prime Minister's Office.

He also applauded the efforts of Iftikhar Ali Shallwani for taking up such serious notice of the encroachment issues in federal-owned residencies.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and representatives of the residents of federal-owned residential accommodations applauded and thanked Maulana Abdul Wasay and Iftikhar Ali Shallwani for putting an end to the anti-encroachment operation as it is a timely step for public relief.