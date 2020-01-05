UrduPoint.com
Housing Minister Enquires After Ailing Columnist Dr Ajmal Niazi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

Housing minister enquires after ailing columnist Dr Ajmal Niazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Sunday visited the residence of famous columnist Dr Ajmal Niazi to inquire about his health.

He presented a bouquet to Dr Niazi and prayed for his early recovery.

Speaking on this occasion, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said "Ajmal Niazi is an asset for literature and journalism and has performed well in both fields".

May Allah grant him complete health so that he could continue serving the nation through his powerful writings, he added.

