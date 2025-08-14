Open Menu

Housing Minister Extends Heartfelt Greetings To The Nation On Pakistan's Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Housing Minister extends heartfelt greetings to the nation on Pakistan's Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the Independence day of Pakistan.

He also extended congratulations to overseas Pakistanis on this special occasion.

In his special message on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, the minister said, "This historic day reminds us of the countless sacrifices made by our forefathers to secure a free and independent nation where we can live with dignity, justice, and freedom. It is a reminder that our independence was achieved through immense struggle, unity, and unwavering faith.

"

It is our collective responsibility to honor that sacrifice by working tirelessly for a stronger, more prosperous and peaceful Pakistan, the minister stressed.

On this auspicious occasion, the minister urged every citizen to play their part with sincerity and dedication.

He emphasized the need to strengthen the commitment to the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and social justice.

He further said that together, we must confront our challenges with resilience and transform them into opportunities for growth and development.

May Allah grant us the wisdom to serve our nation selflessly."Pakistan Zindabad!"

Recent Stories

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

30 minutes ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

2 hours ago
 China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

3 hours ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

5 hours ago
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

11 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

11 hours ago
 China remains key destination for Pakistan’s min ..

China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

12 hours ago
 Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

12 hours ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan