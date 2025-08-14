- Home
Housing Minister Extends Heartfelt Greetings To The Nation On Pakistan's Independence Day
August 14, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the Independence day of Pakistan.
He also extended congratulations to overseas Pakistanis on this special occasion.
In his special message on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, the minister said, "This historic day reminds us of the countless sacrifices made by our forefathers to secure a free and independent nation where we can live with dignity, justice, and freedom. It is a reminder that our independence was achieved through immense struggle, unity, and unwavering faith.
"
It is our collective responsibility to honor that sacrifice by working tirelessly for a stronger, more prosperous and peaceful Pakistan, the minister stressed.
On this auspicious occasion, the minister urged every citizen to play their part with sincerity and dedication.
He emphasized the need to strengthen the commitment to the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and social justice.
He further said that together, we must confront our challenges with resilience and transform them into opportunities for growth and development.
May Allah grant us the wisdom to serve our nation selflessly."Pakistan Zindabad!"
