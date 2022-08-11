ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey along with Federal Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sallwani on Thursday visited the site of QuettaKuchlak Road Project initiated by Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) to review the development work.

They were apprised about the construction of apartments at the site by the officials, said a news release.

Abdul Wasey showed keen interest in the project and directed PHA to complete the project as soon as possible. He expressed satisfaction over the pace of the work and said the project would benefit government employees of Balochistan and would provide shelter to the employees who did not possess their own residence.

The minister said more beneficial housing projects would be started in Balochistan to facilitate government employees and general public.

Iftikhar Ali Sallwani said interest of allottees in this project was quite appreciating which showed that provincial employees were in dire need of such projects.

He assured all the allottees that their interest would be look after by the ministry and no delaying tactics would be tolerated and project would be delivered on stipulated time.

In PHAF Quetta Kuchlak Road project, 714 grey structure houses under four different categories and 636 apartments comprising of two and three bed apartments will be delivered. Total 1350 units will be constructed by PHAF.

A special quota has also been allotted to Shahuda of Hazara Community. Other allottees include federal and provincial employees, general public and employees of the housing ministry.