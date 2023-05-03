UrduPoint.com

Housing Minister Grieves Over Lawyer Hadi Shakeel's Death

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Minister of Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay Wednesday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the prominent legal expert of Balochistan, Hadi Shakeel.

In a condolence message received here, the minister said the late Hadi had a unique position in the legal fraternity of the province.

He said Hadi had such a balanced personality as he was having a cordial relationship between the bar and bench.

The minister said the late Hadi had always struggled for the welfare and betterment of the lawyers' community across the board and set a new dimension to the politics of the Balochistan bar.

Abdul Wasay said Hadi was a huge loss for the legal fraternity in Balochistan.

He prayed for high ranks in Jannah for the departed soul and sought patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

