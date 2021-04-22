Housing Minister inspects prices of food items at Kabal Sasta Bazaar

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali has said that 'Sasta Bazaar' strategy during Ramazan was a people-friendly and good move of the provincial government to provide relief to its people.

In the light of the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Ramazan fair price markets have been set up at various places in Swat where food items were available in large quantities at cheaper prices, the Minister said.

He said this on the occasion of his visit to Ramadan Sasta Bazaar in Tehsil Kabal on Thursday.Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Kabal Amir Ali Shah and administrative officers also accompanied him at the occasion.

The Minister inquired about the prices, quality, cleanliness and facilities provided at the bazaar and had interaction with the general public regarding any problem faced by them at the Sasta Bazaar.

The people expressed satisfaction over the facility provided by the Government in the Sasta Bazaar.

The Provincial Minister also reviewed the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs on the occasion and appreciated the district administration for setting up the Sasta Bazaar in an open and suitable place.

On the occasion, the Provincial Minister said that billions of rupees were being subsidized to ensure the supply of flour, sugar, pulses and other food items at discounted rates to the people during Ramazan.

He also issued orders to the administrative officers to provide all needed food items in the Sasta bazaars and ensure their quality and quantity to provide maximum facilities to the people.