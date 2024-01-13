Open Menu

Housing Minister Living In Container To Monitor Bund Road Project

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 07:21 PM

On the specific directive of Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Housing Minister Azfar Ali Nasir has adopted a temporary residence in a container placed at the Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor project site

Azfar Ali Nasir has been assigned the task to undertake 24 hours monitoring for the completion of Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor project.

Azfar Ali Nasir has been assigned the task to undertake 24 hours monitoring for the completion of Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor project. Under the mission to accomplish public welfare projects before the stipulated deadline in Punjab, he is busy in overseeing the project from morning till night. He will continue living in the container till the completion of the project.

Azfar Ali Nasir visited the project late at night and inspected the ongoing construction activities.

He issued necessary directions to the contractor for timely completion of the project.

The minister also chaired a container meeting and directed to utilise all necessary resources to expedite pace of work on the project. He stated that on the direction of the CM, he would remain in the container till the completion of the project. CM Mohsin Naqvi is working day and night to provide maximum relief to the people, he said and added that he was a volunteer of the CM and would tread on his footsteps.

The Commissioner Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA, and contractors were also present.

