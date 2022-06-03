Housing Minister Meets JUI-F Chief, Discusses Political Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey has met with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed overall political situation in the country.
During the meeting, the minister also felicitated Maulana Fazlur Rehman for performing Umrah, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The minister informed the JUI-F chief about party's victory in local government elections in Balochistan and also discussed the political situation in the province.
JUI-F Member Provincial Assembly Haji Nawaz Kakar was also present during the meeting.