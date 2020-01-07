UrduPoint.com
Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid Grieved At PAF Plane Crash

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:05 PM

Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid has offered condolences over an incident of Pakistan Air Force training aircraft crash near Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid has offered condolences over an incident of Pakistan Air Force training aircraft crash near Mianwali.

He prayed for the two martyred Pakistani pilots, according to a handout issued here on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that a PAF FT-7 aircraft during a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali. Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, embraced shahadat in the incident.

The minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of martyred pilots.

