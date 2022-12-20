UrduPoint.com

Housing Minister, MNAs Meet Prime Minister

December 20, 2022

Housing minister, MNAs meet prime minister

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Moulana Abdul Wasay called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Moulana Abdul Wasay called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to the housing ministry and overall political situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Members of the National Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Rohail Asghar and Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, MPA from Balochistan Yar Muhammad Rind, and Senator Kamran Murtaza also called on the prime minister and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also attended the meeting.

