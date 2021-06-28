Housing Minister, MNAs, Women MNAs separately call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and women MNAs separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and women MNAs separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The MNAs who called on the Prime Minister included Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali and Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai.

The women MNAs, who called on the Prime Minister included Seemi Bukhari, Sobia Kamal, Robina Jameel, Fauzia Behram, Rukhsana Naveed, Tashfeen Sardar, Wajiha Ikram, Saima Nadeem and Dr. Zile Huma.

During the meeting with women MNAs, matters relating to various measures being taken for the betterment and progress of women were discussed.

The women MNAs appreciated the Prime Minister and his economic team for presenting a people-friendly budget.