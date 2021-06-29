UrduPoint.com
Housing Minister, Moonis Elahi Call On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:57 PM

Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Ilahi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Ilahi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the provision of relief to the common man in the budget, especially the positive results of measures taken for steering the backward segments of society out of poverty and growing employment opportunities created by economic growth due to development projects were discussed.

The ongoing projects of the Ministry of Housing also came under discussion.

