Housing minister performs balloting of Sector F-14, F-15 plots

Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema Tuesday performed the balloting of the Sector F-14 and F-15 plots.

The balloting ceremony for the plots of Sector F-14 and F-15 was held in the office of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Islamabad. The FEGHA federal secretary for housing and works and director general performed the balloting for the category II and III plots, respectively, said a press release.

The housing minister assured the allottees that they were trying their best for timely completion of all the projects.

He highly appreciated the efforts of FGEHA on conducting the balloting in a very short period time after announcement of the judgment.

He also informed that Frontier Works Organization, the official developers, were also starting their work shortly.

He congratulated all those present in the ceremony especially the allottees.

For the convenience of allottees, the balloting lists have been made available on the FGEHA website.

The ceremony was also attended by Federal Secretary for Housing and Works Dr Imran Zeb Khan, FGEHA Director General Tariq Rashid and other senior officers of the FGEHA.

The FGEHA director general briefed the federal minister and federal secretary on the Sector F-14 and F-15 project. He informed that the project was launched in 2015.

Allottees present in the ceremony thanked ChaudhryTariq Bashir Cheema, Dr Imran Zain, and Tariq Rashid for resolving their issues.

