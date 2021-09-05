Housing Minister reviews performance of development authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Malik Asad Ali Khokhar directed all the development authorities in Punjab to complete their master plans within the stipulated time-frame and remain focused on development activities.

He was presiding over a meeting of development authorities in the committee room of Housing Department to review their performance, here on Sunday.

Additional Secretary Umer Farooq and Director Generals of development authorities belonging to Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Koh-e-Suleman, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala attended the meeting.

The Minister directed to meet the revenue targets of the development authorities besides presenting the data of last three years revenue collection. He further directed to take stern action against illegal housing societies and devising strategies for better land management, urban planning and resolving traffic engineering issues in their respective jurisdiction.

The Minister appreciated the working of Gujranwala Development Authority and lauded its efforts for achievingthe revenue collection targets more than 300 percent.