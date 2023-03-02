Housing Minister reviews progress on Jalozai Housing Scheme

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing, Shafiullah Khan on Thursday visited the Jalozai Housing Scheme to review its progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing, Shafiullah Khan on Thursday visited the Jalozai Housing Scheme to review its progress.

During his visit, he was given a detailed briefing on the various sectors of the housing scheme and directed officials to start a plantation campaign as soon as possible.

The minister also emphasized the need to complete the Jalozai Housing Scheme according to modern requirements and provide all necessary facilities that cater to the life needs of the people. He stressed that the housing scheme must be built keeping in view the future needs of its residents.

The Jalozai Housing Scheme is an important project aimed at providing affordable housing to the people.

The caretaker minister's visit and directives demonstrate the government's commitment to completing the project and ensuring that it meets the highest standards of quality and comfort for its residents.