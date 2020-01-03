UrduPoint.com
Housing Minister Reviews Progress On Naya Pakistan Project

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:58 PM

Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Suleman Khan on Friday reviewed progress on acquisition of land, financial matters and provision of basic facilities in schemes in different cities under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Suleman Khan on Friday reviewed progress on acquisition of land, financial matters and provision of basic facilities in schemes in different cities under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

During a meeting held in the Housing Department, Mehmoodur Rasheed said the Punjab government was taking measures for construction of houses for low-income people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The construction work would begin soon after fulfilling legal requirements, he added.

The chief secretary asked the officers to speed up work on the Naya Pakistan Housing Project and said no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting also decided to encourage private partnership in construction of low-cost houses, directing the departments concerned to provide all possible facilities to investors.

Secretary Housing Nadeem Mehboob briefed the meeting that PC-1 for Phase-1 and Phase-2 had been approved while balloting in six districts including Okara, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layya and Khushab had been conducted. He said that total 4,420 plots -- 859 in Okara, 893 in Lodhran, 1,144 in Bahawalnagar, 189 in Bhakkar, 124 in Layya and 1,211 in Khushab -- have been allocated for construction of low-cost houses.

The meeting also reviewed progress on construction of houses, apartments and plots under Phase-2.

The secretary housing briefed the minister that under Phase-2, 192 apartments in Faisalabad, 384 in Multan, 89 and 73 in Layya in two phases, 147 in Jauharabad, and 250 houses in Liaqatabad would be constructed. Similarly, 545 plots in Pattoki and 589 in Huzro would be given to low-income people, he added.

