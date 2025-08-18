Open Menu

Housing Ministry Forwards Summary For Rental Ceiling Increase To Finance Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Ministry of Housing and Works has forwarded a summary proposing an increase in the rental ceiling for Federal employees to the Finance Division.

The summary recommended revising the existing rental ceiling rates in light of a Pakistan Bureau of Statistics report. It highlighted that no increase has been made over the past four years, while house rents have risen significantly during this period.

In an interview with APP on Monday, an official spokesperson confirmed that the Housing Ministry had sent the summary to the Finance Division for approval about three weeks ago.

"The response is yet to be received from the finance ministry," the spokesperson added.

She said Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, was determined to provide maximum relief to federal employees in all matters related to housing.

“The minister adopts a problem-solving approach, is always cooperative and has consistently fought for the genuine rights of federal employees,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government typically reviews the rental ceiling every three years. The last revision was made in 2021, which means four years have now passed.

During this time, house rents in major cities have surged, placing additional financial pressure on employees already struggling with economic challenges.

