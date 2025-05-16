Housing Ministry in process of formulating National Housing Policy 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Ministry of Housing and Works was in the process of formulating the National Housing Policy 2025, with input from all provinces to ensure a comprehensive and collaborative approach.

This policy aimed to address critical housing needs across the country, with provincial participation at every stage, an official source told APP on Friday.

The Ministry of Housing and Works, under the Rules of business 1973, does not hold a direct mandate to coordinate infrastructure development among provinces, he said.

However, in the past, infrastructure projects have been implemented across the province through the Planning Division under the national development initiatives, he added.

According to an official document, the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD), under the Ministry, has previously executed various infrastructure projects across the provinces via the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP). The relevant project details and provincial representations are available at the Planning Division.

He said that with the winding up of Pak PWD, these ongoing projects are now being transitioned to provincial authorities for local oversight.